Ribery sidelined for three Bayern Munich matches

Bayern are due to return to Bundesliga action on at second-placed Wolfsburg on Friday after the mid-season break, but will be without their influential French winger.

In addition to Friday's game, Ribery will miss the home clash with Schalke next Tuesday and the trip to Stuttgart four days later.

It is hoped that Ribery will be able to re-join the squad for training at the beginning of the week following the Stuttgart encounter.

In addition, Bayern are set to be without full-back Rafinha for at least two weeks.

The Brazilian has sprained the lateral collateral ligament in his left ankle.