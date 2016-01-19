Ribery: We don't want to take any risks

The Bundesliga returns on Friday but Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery is not willing to take any risks as he works his way back to full fitness.

Ribery has played just 15 minutes of domestic football in the past ten months due to ongoing muscle and ankle issues.

The France international made a return in December but lasted just a quarter of an hour and has been out of action since.

The 32-year-old is back in training but is cautious about going too hard due to his injury history.

"I'm feeling good," Ribery told the official Bayern website.

"It's very cold, but I'm happy when I can put on my boots and be out on the pitch."

"The muscle is okay again. But we don't want to take any risks. Not too fast!"

It is unclear when Ribery will return to the field but the winger is hopeful he can start doing sprints "soon".

Bayern, who have an eight point gap over second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the table, travel to face Hamburg when the Bundesliga resumes on Friday.