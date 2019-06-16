Richarlison tells Brazil teammate to join him at Everton - report

Everton have been heavily linked with Neres, with speculation only intesifying following his involvement in Ajax's run to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

The winger played a part in 27 goals for Ajax last season, scoring 12 - including a goal against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu - and assisting 15.

And now, Brazil teammate Richarlison is trying to convince him to join him at Goodison Park. Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, the 22-year-old admitted he had discussed a potential move with him.

"I've spoken to him about it already," said the former Watford striker. "I told him the doors are open for him there, and that he could help us a lot.

"I hope he comes. He'd be very welcome there. I've known him since we played together for Brazil's U20 side, and he's a guy I get along with really well. Hopefully I'll see him there."

Neres himself refused to be drawn into the conversation, but did reveal his interest in playing in England at some point.

"Of course the Premier League interests me. It's the best league in the world, and I've always wanted to play there. But I leave all that in God's hands."

