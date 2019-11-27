Rio Ferdinand slams Jose Mourinho for “grubby” and “negative” attitude at Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand believes Jose Mourinho's "negative" attitude had an adverse effect on Manchester United towards the end of his two-and-a-half-year tenure.

United dismissed Mourinho after a 3-1 loss to Liverpool last December left the 20-time English champions 19 points adrift of top spot in the Premier League.

The Portuguese returned to management last week, as Tottenham appointed him as Mauricio Pochettino's successor just 11 hours after sacking the Argentinian.

Mourinho has enjoyed an ideal start to life in north London, beginning his spell in charge with a 3-2 victory over West Ham on Saturday, before overseeing a 4-2 victory over Olympiacos on Tuesday to book Spurs' place in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Mourinho insisted at his Tottenham unveiling that he has become more "humble" since his Old Trafford exit last year.

And Ferdinand believes it was his sullen demeanour that ultimately cost him the United job.

“He came across as very grubby [towards the end of his time in charge]," the former Red told BT Sport. "When I first saw Mourinho he was at a rival club [Chelsea] but I loved watching him on TV, in his press conferences you would tune in and it was box office.

"You loved hearing him speak. Before and after games he was insightful, and there was a spark about him. Then all of a sudden it has changed to being very miserable, downbeat and grumpy.

"Players feed off a manager’s charisma and how they promote themselves in public. I just thought he was very negative in the way his body language was at the end."

Saturday's triumph over London rivals West Ham moved Tottenham to within nine points of the top four.

And Mourinho's men will be looking to close that gap further when they host Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

