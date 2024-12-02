Riqui Puig, Emil Forsberg and Marco Reus will wear these soccer cleats in the MLS Cup Final on Saturday - and they're all discounted for Cyber Monday

Riqui Puig, Marco Reus and Emil Forsberg will battle it out in the MLS Cup Final on Saturday at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Los Angeles, as Western Conference winners LA Galaxy take on Eastern Conference victors New York Red Bulls.

The important trio are all set to prove important players in the game - and all of the soccer cleats they wear have been discounted as part of the best Cyber Monday deals.

Riqui Puig: Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite

Emil Forsberg: Adidas F50 Elite

Adidas F50 Elite: was $260 now $208 at prodirectsport.us Though Forsberg prefers the blackout version of the Adidas F50 Elite, they're slightly more expensive than this loud pinka and blue version - and it's not like the colorway actually has an impact on playing ability. With a $52 discount, there's a good chance this deal will last for only a few more hours.

Marco Reus: Puma Future 7 Ultimate

Puig, Reus and Forsberg could all prove the difference in the MLS Cup Final on Saturday, with the trio arguably the most important players on the pitch.

Diminutive Spaniard Puig has been hugely important for the Galaxy this term, scoring 17 and assisting a further 12 goals to help his side win the Western Conference title, despite finishing second on goal difference behind cross-city rivals LAFC. He's been wearing both the Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite and Vapor 15, switching between pairs to great effect.

Experienced international Reus is also a major name plying their trade in MLS, following his summer switch from Borussia Dortmund. He is still settling in the United States at the moment, but has proven on countless occasions before that he has the ability to change a match at the drop of a hat. The German has long played in Puma cleats, with the Puma Future 7 Ultimate his latest pair.

LA Galaxy won't have it all their own way, however, with New York Red Bulls set to try everything in their power in Los Angeles. Emil Forsberg is the side's talisman and can score or assist at will, with his clever passing and shooting seeing him currently on 10 goals and four assists. Though he has previously worn Nike cleats, the Swede is now playing in the Adidas F50 Elite.

With the MLS Cup Final almost here, a new TV is essential to improve your viewing experience, while there are also great streaming deals - because the soccer doesn't stop when the American season finale is over.