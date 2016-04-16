Rising Switzerland star Burkart to join Manchester United

Manchester United have completed a deal to sign Nishan Burkart from FC Zurich, the Swiss club and the player's father have confirmed.

Louis van Gaal's side opened talks with the Swiss Super League club at the end of last year over the prospect of signing the forward, who turned 16 in January.

Burkart, the captain of FCZ's Under-16 side and considered one of the brightest prospects of a productive academy, is set to link up with United's youth set-up after he failed to agree a new contract in Switzerland.

"We have therefore decided to leave the club in the summer. Nishan will switch to Manchester United," his father Stefan - a former sprinter who held the Swiss national record over 100 metres - told Blick.

Zurich president Ancillo Canepa has stated that Burkart will not feature for his side again after deciding to leave - something which the youngster's father feels is unjust.

"The family has decided to move their son to Manchester United," Canepa said. "Therefore we've decided not to use the player.

"We are concerned with planning the squad for next season. We want to make a place available to a player who will play here next season."

"We would have liked a more dignified exit. It makes us feel as though we've offended someone," Stefan added.

"But he doesn't suffer any more. He is looking forward to Manchester United."