Riviere undergoes surgery as McClaren eyes new faces

Emmanuel Riviere has undergone minor knee surgery as Newcastle United head coach Steve McClaren attempts to bring in more new faces before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

McClaren said earlier this week that French striker Riviere may require an operation as he struggled with a damaged meniscus.

The former England manager has now confirmed that Riviere has gone under the knife, but had more positive news of Remy Cabella (thigh) and Paul Dummett (hamstring).

"Riviere has had a small operation on cartilage. Cabella and Dummet should be back in training on Monday," McClaren said in a press conference.

Newcastle have brought in Georginio Wijnaldum, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Chancel Mbemba and Ivan Toney during the transfer window, but McClaren is eager to conduct more business.

"There's still a long way to go in terms of the squad, but we are getting towards what we want to move forward with," he added.

The Tyneside outfit started their Premier League campaign with a 2-2 draw against Southampton last weekend and McClaren is expecting another stern test against Swansea City on Saturday.

He said: "Swansea have been the perfect model for lower league clubs - coming up through to establish themselves in the Premier League.

"I'm a big admirer of Swansea's style. Garry Monk has done a fantastic job, coming straight from being a player."