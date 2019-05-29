Rob Hall signs new Oxford deal

Oxford striker Rob Hall has signed a one-year contract extension as he attempts to get his career back on track, the League One club has announced.

The 25-year-old made only four appearances during the season which has just ended, with injuries severely limiting his chances.

But head coach Karl Robinson is hoping his new contract, which includes the option of a further 12 months, will give him an opportunity to prove his worth once again.

Robinson told the club’s official website, www.oufc.co.uk: “It’s exciting because he has overcome a difficult two years and shown tremendous determination and character.

“He is a long way from where I want him to be, but he will work continually with our fantastic sports science and medical team to be the best he can be. This is good news and now we need to keep building on it.”

Hall added: “It has been so frustrating, but hopefully that is all behind me now.

“I went on holiday for a week to clear my mind, but I’m back in every day now just making sure I keep doing the right things so that when the rest of the lads report back, I am able to join in everything and get a good pre-season into me so I can play my part next season.”