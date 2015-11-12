Robben confident Depay will succeed at Manchester United

Arjen Robben has backed fellow Netherlands international Memphis Depay to succeed at Manchester United despite a difficult start to life at Old Trafford.

The young winger has been struggling to live up to the high expectations since joining the club from PSV and has received plenty of criticism in recent weeks.

The 21-year-old has even lost his starting berth under compatriot Louis van Gaal, yet Robben has little doubt Depay will eventually come good.

"Memphis is a great talent," Robben said.

"I am convinced he will settle at Manchester United."

The Bayern Munich star also spoke of his anguish at having been part of the Dutch side that failed to qualify for Euro 2016, citing Friday's friendly against Wales as a chance to begin the road to recovery under Danny Blind.

"It is painful that we will not be at next year's Euros," he added.

"The game against Wales is a chance to start rebuilding. That is why I really wanted to be here and be part of the new project.

"We now have to start preparing for the 2018 World Cup qualification."