Robben frustrated with injury setbacks

Arjen Robben has voiced his frustration with his ongoing injury problems as he was confident his fitness issues were a thing of the past.

The Bayern Munich man has spent a large chunk of his career on the sidelines due to injury, but he seemed to have shaken off his problems for good in recent years.

Nevertheless, three separate injuries have kept him out of action for the majority of the calendar year, much to his own frustration.

"My situation is improving, but I am still not at 100 per cent yet," Robben told Radio 538.

"It is ridiculous really.

"The most frustrating thing is that I do everything within my powers to be in the best shape possible.

"Things were going really well for me. I had not been injured for two years or so. And now all of a sudden I sustain three injuries in a row again."

Robben has made just 17 appearances in all competitions for Bayern in 2015, scoring nine goals in the process.