Robbie Keane explains how he and David Beckham 'changed MLS' at LA Galaxy
The former Tottenham, Liverpool and Leeds striker enjoyed great success across the pond, winning three MLS titles with the Galaxy
Robbie Keane believes he and David Beckham fundamentally 'helped change MLS' during their time at LA Galaxy.
Keane spent six seasons with the Galaxy towards the end of his career, briefly overlapping with Beckham – whose 2007 move massively raised the profile of MLS.
In an interview with FourFourTwo for the latest issue available to buy (opens in new tab), the former Tottenham (opens in new tab), Liverpool (opens in new tab) and Republic of Ireland striker reflects on his time in the USA with great fondness.
"I look back on all the goals I scored in my career with wonderful memories," Keane tells FFT. "I was fortunate enough to get many, including for LA Galaxy after I moved there in 2011.
"It was a massive time in terms of the success we had: we won three MLS Cups [league titles] over my five-and-a-half years at the club. I feel David Beckham and I helped to change MLS – more David first, when he joined LA Galaxy in 2007, then me following him.
"We played together in two MLS Cup finals: we beat Houston Dynamo 1-0 in 2011, and I scored a penalty when we beat them again in 2012. Two years later, I scored the extra-time winner when we defeated New England Revolution. After our spells in California, the calibre of footballers that played in the league is something I’m extremely proud of."
With 104 goals, Keane remains LA Galaxy's second-highest scorer of all time – behind USA legend Landon Donovan.
He left the Galaxy in 2016, finishing his playing career with a short stint at now defunct Indian Super League outfit ATK.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
