Robinho signs six-month deal at Guangzhou Evergrande

Brazilian striker Robinho has been reunited with Luiz Felipe Scolari after joining Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande on a six-month contract.

The former Milan and Manchester City attacker was without a club after leaving San Siro at the end of last season, and former Brazil coach Scolari swooped to take Robinho to China, where he will link up with fellow countryman Paulinho, who joined from Tottenham earlier this month.

Robinho, who was a £33 million signing for Manchester City in the summer of 2008, impressed for Brazil in this year's Copa America and Scolari will hope the 31-year-old can help him steer Guangzhou Evergrande to their fifth consecutive Chinese Super League title.

Following a tumultuous, 18-month stay in the Premier League, Robinho has since made two returns to boyhood club Santos in Brazil, either side of a five-year spell with Italian giants Milan.