Robinson warns new signings they need to be quick learners

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has warned some of his new recruits they will have to learn quickly or they will not play for him long.

The Lanarkshire side were well beaten by Hearts in the Betfred Cup second round on Friday with the 2-1 scoreline not telling the whole story.

New wide players Jermaine Hylton, Sherwin Seedorf and Christian Ilic impressed as Motherwell scored 13 goals without reply during four group games but they have largely struggled against Premiership opposition.

Former Solihull Moors player Hylton failed to track Hearts’ Michael Smith before the right-back netted the opener and both he and ex-Wolves Under-23 player Seedorf failed to make the most of rare first-half chances.

And Robinson admits he needs to get his message across to his summer signings quickly.

“That’s the level of player we are able to recruit at the minute,” he said. “It’s about educating them. They need to learn sooner rather than later or they won’t be playing football for me.

“Our wide players couldn’t get into the game, I don’t think Jermaine Hylton touched the ball. There were runners going off wide players. That shouldn’t happen.

“They have to learn that very, very quickly that they won’t play for me if they can’t stay with runners. That’s the basics of football.”

Robinson had warned against getting carried away with their July form and they have since drawn at Livingston and lost 5-2 to Celtic.

He said: “It’s not something I am just saying after a defeat, I said all along the level of opposition they were playing against was a lot less than we are doing now.

“When you look at Hearts’ squad and what they pay players, they are a good side, contrary to what some people write sometimes. They have an abundance of talent to pick from.

“We have got boys we are bringing in from non-league learning the game. We have young James Scott who has just turned 19 in his first full season of football.

“That’s where we are as a club, we know the parameters. We have to keep trying to make them better, learning as quick as we possibly can and not making the same mistakes. Do the basics of football well or you will lose football matches.”