Robson laments tired Thai showing

Laos, rated 171st in FIFA's rankings below the likes of Cayman Islands, New Caledonia and Nepal, had Robson's team on the run in the Southeast Asian championships opening night which ended 2-2.

"We were lucky to get two goals back," the former Manchester United skipper said after the clash in Jakarta, before blaming the performance on fatigue.

"My players did not get enough preparation because we had a hard game on Sunday in the (Thai) FA Cup final.

"Some players were tired," he told the Bangkok Post.

Thailand, ranked 114 in the world, entered the tournament as one of the favourites but the three-times winners will need to up their performance in their next two games against Malaysia and Indonesia in Group A to progress to the semi-finals.

Thailand will next play Malaysia on Saturday.

Group B is being staged in Hanoi and features Vietnam, Singapore, Burma and the Philippines. The top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals.