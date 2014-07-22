Rodgers excited by new Liverpool arrivals

Liverpool have been busy in the transfer market after selling Luis Suarez to Barcelona and finishing two points behind champions Manchester City last season, adding no less than four players with Lazar Markovic, Adam Lallana, Rickie Lambert and Emre Can making the move to Anfield.

Serbia international winger Markovic joined Liverpool in a big-money deal from Portuguese champions Benfica and Rodgers is expecting big things from the 20-year-old ahead of the club's return to the UEFA Champions League.

"Young Markovic is a really exciting talent," Rodgers told reporters ahead of Liverpool's opening International Champions Cup match Roma on Wednesday. "He's the kind of player I like, who can beat people in one versus one [situations].

"He's good in the duel, but he also works hard - so he doesn't just run forward quickly, he runs back even quicker, which is important.

"That's the key for us. We've got hungry players - players who want to do their best for Liverpool, are technically and tactically gifted but have the personality to work. I'm excited by them all."

Liverpool also splashed the cash for Southampton captain Lallana, forking out a reported fee of £25 million for the England international midfielder.

Rodgers believes Lallana has not only the ability, but the character, to succeed at Anfield.

"Adam Lallana, as you'd expect, is a wonderful talent and we've seen that over the last couple of years in the Premier League," he said.

"I've watched him since he was a young player and I've seen his progression. In this very short period of time of working with him, I've realised what a good man he is.

"We do our homework on the players, on their character, before they come in. He's a great human being, he's here because he's hungry and wants to fight for Liverpool.

"He's left a great club in Southampton where he had the honour of captaining them, but now he's come to one of the biggest clubs in the world. From what I've seen from him so far in training, he's been absolutely fantastic; hungry, technically good and tactically very, very good."

Following Liverpool's tour of the United States, the club face Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in their final pre-season fixture before kicking off the Premier League season against Southampton at Anfield on August 17.