Rodgers expects support in the transfer market

Brendan Rodgers expects the support of Liverpool's owners as he bids to strengthen his squad for a next season.

A 1-0 defeat at Hull City on Tuesday left the Anfield club's UEFA Champions League hopes in tatters, now sitting seven points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United with four matches left to play.

"We have to look to improve the squad again which every big club will do," said Rodgers. "For fans and players it's great to get those marquee players – and there are maybe one or two we need. The owners will support that.

"If they’re available and affordable within the model then we will look to get them.

"Every season you have to look to try and improve and this is another. We can't hide away from fact we’ve lost over 50 goals from last season, and any team is going to struggle to maintain the levels with that.

"Even with [Luis] Suarez and [Daniel] Sturridge we weren't tipped to be in top four last season.

"Now the challenge is even greater for us with Luis gone [to Barcelona] and Daniel injured. The players have given their best to meet that challenge and standard but we're not at that.

"That is the challenge for me for next year – building a team that can get us through the rough waters."