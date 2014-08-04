Rodgers: Former Saints trio will settle quicker

Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren and Rickie Lambert were brought in by Rodgers as the Northern Irishman looks to strengthen his squad in a bid to challenge for multiple trophies.

Southampton's "offensive, aggressive way" should mean the three signings settle quicker to Liverpool's similar style, according to Rodgers.

"I think the advantage of taking them is that they understand how we work," he told a news conference on Sunday as his side prepare to face Manchester United in the International Champions Cup final.

"All the players we have brought in were done so because of their profile.

"Southampton played in a really offensive, aggressive way and the players that have come in will adapt that little bit quicker to that.

"There are obviously pressures. If you're playing for Liverpool, there's a different adaptation altogether, but in terms of the football style, that will make it easier.

"I think if you have three players coming in from the same club, of course it always helps on that first day walking into the changing room.

"Ultimately they'll gain respect because they're good players, and that's why they're at Liverpool. Hopefully they can show that over their career here."

Under Louis van Gaal, United have impressed in pre-season after their struggles during the 2013-14 campaign.

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson said his side's approach in Miami would be the same as their previous friendlies.

"I feel as though all of the games in pre-season, our tempo's been right," he said.

"We've approached the game well and this one's no different for us. We'll approach it in the same way, so everybody's looking forward to it."