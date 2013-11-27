Rodgers to spend on Enrique replacement

The Spanish full-back is expected to be on the sidelines until February after undergoing surgery on a knee injury that has limited his first-team opportunities this season.

With only on-loan Aly Cissokho and youngster John Flanagan available to replace the 27-year-old, Rodgers is keen to bolster his ranks once the transfer window reopens in the new year.

"It is certainly something that – if Jose is going to be out for a long time – we would have to look at for sure," he said.

"We think Jose will be a few months. It is not a long-term one but will be the New Year for sure.

"It is not ideal; you would prefer two in there to really be challenging. Jose is clearly one of the best left-backs in the league and to have him out is a blow."