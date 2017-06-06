Rodriguez closing in on AC Milan move

Wolfsburg defender Ricardo Rodriguez has landed in Italy ahead of his proposed transfer to AC Milan.

Reports from Germany claim the sides have reached an agreement over an initial transfer fee of €18 million, potentially rising to €22m based on add-ons and bonuses.

The left-back is expected to undergo a medical on Wednesday and is looking forward to a move to San Siro.

"I am happy to be here," Rodriguez told reporters after landing at Malpensa Airport.

"I have not spoken with [head coach Vincenzo] Montella yet.

"Forza Milan."

The defender came through the ranks of the Zurich youth academy before joining Wolfsburg in 2012, where he quickly became a key figure.

After Wolfsburg fell from Bundesliga runners-up in 2014-15 to surviving a relegation play-off last season, Rodriguez has set his sights on a new challenge.

The 24-year-old is expected to become Milan's third signing ahead of the 2017-18 campaign after the captures of Mateo Musacchio and Franck Kessie.