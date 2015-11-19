Rodriguez could face surgery - Koeman

Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez may require surgery to correct an ankle injury, manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed.

The England international, who missed the entirety of last season due to a knee problem, last played in the 2-2 draw with Leicester City on October 17.

"Jay is not good, it's now a long time and we have to make now a really tough decision how we have to do the treatment," Koeman said.

"Maybe it will be a surgery next week. His foot is still a problem, it gives a lot of pain. We did everything and now, the final call, maybe it will be surgery next week."

Rodriguez has scored three times in 12 appearances in all competitions in 2015-16.