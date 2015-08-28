Rodriguez joins Everton from River Plate Montevideo
Everton have announced the signing of striker Leandro Rodriguez from River Plate Montevideo for an undisclosed fee.
The 22-year-old, who scored 19 goals in 71 games for his former club, has penned a four-year deal at Goodison Park.
"He's a young talent, one of those elite youngsters who we like to bring in," Everton boss Roberto Martinez told the club's official website.
"He probably won't [need time with the Under-21s] because he has played in enough games with his first team in Uruguay in a really competitive league.
"I am not saying that to put pressure on the boy, but he is a player we can be very much excited about."
