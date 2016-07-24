Roma expect Manolas to snub Premier League move

Roma president James Pallotta is confident that Kostas Manolas will not leave the club, amid reported interest from the Premier League.

Manolas' agent claimed this week that Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City had all been monitoring the centre-back's future in the Italian capital.

The 25-year-old, heavily linked with Arsenal in the past, is reported to be in talks over a new deal at Roma, although no breakthrough in negotiation has yet been made.

But Pallotta says the Greece international is happy at the Stadio Olimpico and will not be sold during the transfer window.

"Why shouldn't he stay?" he told Sky Sport Italia. "He has a contract. He's happy here."

Pallotta insists Roma are still active in the transfer window as they look to build a squad capable of challenging Juventus for the Serie A title.

"We already have a good squad and are waiting to make more good signings," he said.

"There isn't much to be done, we've got another couple of players in mind."