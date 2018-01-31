Roma loan Silva to replace Emerson

Roma have signed Jonathan Silva on loan for the rest of the season from Sporting CP to plug the gap left by Emerson Palmieri's departure to Chelsea.

Argentine left-back Silva is set to make the move permanently for next term, in a deal that Sporting revealed could be worth €5.7million.

It leaves the Giallorossi well in profit, having received an initial €20m for Emerson.

"I am very happy to have joined Roma, for me it's an incredible feeling," Silva said.

"I am very motivated: I want to make my contribution among this great group of players."