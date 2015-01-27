Roma's De Rossi ruled out with a calf problem

The Italy international has sustained a partial tear to his left calf and has already begun treatment on the issue.

Roma have not disclosed how long De Rossi will be out, but reports in the Italian media suggest he could be absent for two to three weeks.

"De Rossi has undergone tests that showed a first grade lesion to the left calf," read a statement on Roma's official website.

"[He] has already started therapy on the issue."

Head coach Rudi Garcia will now have to reshuffle his midfield ahead of Saturday's clash with Empoli, with Kevin Strootman also set to miss out with a knee injury.