Roma's Monchi surprised by Real Madrid regression

Roma sporting director Monchi has revealed Real Madrid's sharp slide in recent months is a point of discussion within his club's dressing room.

The two sides meet in the Champions League on Tuesday with the holders in a mess that seemed unlikely after they eased past Roma 3-0 in September.

Julen Lopetegui has since been sacked and successor Santiago Solari endured a chastening first loss on Saturday, humbled 3-0 at mid-table Eibar.

While Monchi believes Madrid have generally "recovered their calmness" under Solari, he admitted surprise over just how far Los Blancos have fallen.

"It's something that we've spoken about internally in the dressing room," the Spaniard told Marca.

"They have also had problems with injuries, but [the drop in form] wasn't expected.

"Madrid looked very complete in the match against Roma."

Solari had restored order prior to the Eibar defeat, winning each of his four matches in charge as interim boss, earning himself a deal as permanent head coach through to June 2021.

Former Sevilla executive Monchi - whose services Barcelona reportedly covet - believes Madrid remain capable of defending their Champions League crown and lifting the famous trophy for a fourth year in succession.

"Madrid are always favourite in any competition," he said.

"They are used to overcoming difficult situations. The big teams are what they are because they know how to get themselves back up quickly.

"They have an abundance of quality and they just need to find their way."

Roma and Madrid are level on nine points from four matches in Group G, with third-placed CSKA Moscow five points back.