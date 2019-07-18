Romelu Lukaku set for Manchester United stay as Inter Milan find cheaper alternative

Antonio Conte wants the Belgium international to lead the line for his side next season, but there remains a significant distance between the two clubs’ valuation of the player.

Tuttosport claims that former Palermo and Napoli forward Cavani is the first alternative to Lukaku for the Italians.

He would be a less pricey option at the age of 32 and with one year left to run on his deal in France, while he has a proven track record in Serie A.

The report adds that during a meeting between United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio in London, the Red Devils demanded €88 million for Lukaku.

Inter are now considering an offer made up of €60 million up front and €15 million of bonuses spread over three years.

