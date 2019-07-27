Romelu Lukaku holds showdown talks with agent as decision over Manchester United future draws closer

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku flew to Belgium on Friday to hold talks with his agent about his future, according to the Daily Mail.

Inter have been tracking the Belgium international all summer but have already had two offers rejected by United.

However, the Serie A side remain hopeful of eventually agreeing terms with the Red Devils, who want at least £80m for the centre-forward.

Lukaku left United's pre-season tour early to meet with his representative, having not played a single minute in Asia.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explained his non-involvement with reference to a minor injury, but there has been speculation that Lukaku's absence was due to a desire to stay fit should the two clubs agree a transfer fee.

New Inter boss Antonio Conte has made the former Chelsea man his leading target, but the Nerazzurri may first need to offload Mauro Icardi to fund their move for Lukaku.

