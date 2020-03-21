Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted to keep me at Manchester United, says Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku says he did not have the "energy" to extend his Manchester United career last summer.

The Belgium international ended his two-year spell at Old Trafford with a move to Inter in August 2019.

Lukaku has claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted to retain his services ahead of this season.

But the former Everton striker says the time had come for him to seek pastures new.

"One bad year can happen to everybody in their career. It was just done for me. You know what happened behind the scenes, it was just done. For me, it was done," he told Ian Wright's YouTube channel.

"It was a difficult situation where for myself I had to make a decision where I have to go somewhere where I can learn other aspects of my game and work with somebody that wanted me as well.

"Ole wanted me to stay, but I told him I was over. I didn't have the energy. All credit to him because he's been a man and he helped me make the move away.

"They're going the right way because they're bringing in the right players. Ole is doing a good job and the results are going for them. I'm wishing them nothing but the best.

"It's a club that gave me a platform that I've never seen in my life, so for me to be disrespectful about Man U or any other club I played for in England I think is a bit childish. I think I went past that stage of talking back to people.

"It was close. It was really close but my mind was always set on Inter… and the manager. When I was a kid, Inter was my team in Italy. I looked up to Adriano and Ronaldo.

"Obviously when Inter came, the club, the manager Conte that wanted me at Chelsea and when he was at Juve as well, I was like now it's time to go over there and see what it's like, but just keep my head down and work."

