Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman clarifies details of Barcelona release clause

After a clause allowing Ronald Koeman to become Barcelona's manager if it was offered was revealed, Koeman has said it only comes into effect after Euro 2020.

The current Dutch international manager was once a formidable Barcelona player in his day, making 264 appearances over six seasons at the club.

And last month, sporting director at the Dutch football federation (KNVB) Nico Jan Hoogma said: "Ronald has always indicated that he wants to be a coach at Barcelona one day."

But speaking to Fox Sports, Koeman has said that he'll definitely be managing Holland at Euro 2020 next Summer, with the team already on the brink of qualification:

"The clause only involves Barcelona and it's only valid for a moment after the Euro 2020. I'm not leaving now. That's 100 per cent sure.

“After the Euros there will be an evaluation and maybe the KNVB says: 'We did so bad at the tournament, we won't go on'. Then we won't proceed.

"But I have the opportunity to leave for one club and for one club only. I can easily say I won't leave the Dutch national team for any other club in the world. I've mentioned quite often this is my dream club.

“It was a slip of the tongue from Nico-Jan. Maybe he thought 'everyone knows that already'.”

Koeman has enjoyed great success so far as Holland coach, combining a gifted generation of young players like Mathijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Donyell Malen with experienced pros like Virgil Van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum. His tenure has also seen improved performances from the likes of Memphis Depay and Ryan Babel.

However, his last club managerial role ended in ignominy, after he was sacked by Everton with the club languishing in the relegation zone, despite him having been given the largest transfer budget in the club's history.

