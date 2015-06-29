Ronaldinho set to sign for Antalyaspor

Ronaldinho is set to join former Barcelona team-mate Samuel Eto'o at Turkish club Antalyaspor, according to the Super Lig side's president.

The 35-year-old was most recently in Mexico with Queretaro, where he scored eight league goals in 23 appearances - but Antalyaspor president Gultekin Gencer claimed they are close to signing the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner

"We reached an agreement with Ronaldinho," Gencer told TRT Spor. "I think within two days it'll be made official.

"Besides Eto'o and Ronaldinho, we will make another big-name signing. When it's done, we'll set the world on fire."

Ronaldinho also appeared in a video via the Instagram account of his Turkish representative Umit Akbulut, in which he was quoted as saying via a translator: "Hello everyone. I will be in Turkey with you soon."