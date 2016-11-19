Ronaldo becomes top scorer in Madrid derby history

Cristiano Ronaldo became the leading goalscorer in the history of the Madrid derby with a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

The 31-year-old struck a deflected free-kick to give Real Madrid the lead midway through the first half before making the points safe with a penalty and a simple finish from a Gareth Bale cross after the break.

Ronaldo now boasts 18 goals against Madrid's city rivals, taking him one above the previous best in this fixture set by Santiago Bernabeu great Alfredo Di Stefano.

His tally in league games at the Vicente Calderon now stands at seven, with only former Brazil star Ronaldo (nine) having scored more for Madrid at the home of their city rivals.

It was a particularly disappointing game for Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who conceded three goals in a league match for the first time since moving to the club from Benfica in 2014.

The victory takes Madrid four points clear of Barcelona at the top of LaLiga, and nine ahead of Atletico, who have now lost three of their last five in the top flight.