Both Manchester clubs locked in battle for sought-after Benfica prospect

The 16-year-old attacking midfielder, who has been scouted by the Old Trafford club and Spanish giants Barcelona, is considered to be one of European football’s most exciting prospects.

However, the Evening Standard believes that City have joined the list of clubs following his progress.

Pep Guardiola’s side are hopeful that their lauded youth set-up can help them convince the Portugal Under-17 international to move to the Etihad.

United wanted to seal a deal for Camara in January, but City are now considered one of the favourites to add the player to a youth team that already boast talents like Claudio Gomes, Eric Garcia and Douglas Luiz.

The City academy also brought through Brahim Diaz, who was sold to Real Madrid in January for a deal worth up to £22m having made just 15 senior appearances for the club.

Camara is yet to make a senior appearance for Benfica but has featured five times for the Under-19 side, scoring one goal in the UEFA Youth League this season.