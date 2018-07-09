Ronaldo enjoys holiday amid Juventus links
Linked with a move from Real Madrid to Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo posted snaps of his holiday amid the talk about his future.
Cristiano Ronaldo's future may be unclear, but the superstar forward is enjoying a well-deserved holiday.
The Real Madrid star, 33, is reportedly nearing a stunning move to Serie A champions Juventus.
The reports came in the wake of Portugal's last-16 exit at the World Cup in Russia, with Ronaldo seemingly close to completing the switch.
But the five-time Ballon d'Or winner appears unfazed for now, posting snaps of his holiday in Greece.
Ronaldo enjoyed a brief break after Madrid's Champions League success, before helping Portugal into the knockout stage in Russia.
