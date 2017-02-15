Ronaldo sets personal best for Real Madrid assists in Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo has set a new personal best for assists in a single Champions League campaign with Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old forward set up Toni Kroos for the holders' second in their 3-1 last-16 first-leg win over Napoli at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Ronaldo, who showed brilliant skill and a turn of pace to skip beyond Kalidou Koulibaly before teeing up Kroos, has now managed five assists in eight appearances in the 2016-17 competition - a personal record in his time at the club.

The Portugal star may not have scored against Maurizio Sarri's side - it was Karim Benzema and Casemiro who got the other goals after Lorenzo Insigne's opener - but the fact that he created a total of five chances for his team-mates belies the notion of him as a selfish centre-forward.

Indeed, no player for either side made more key passes than Ronaldo's five, with Luka Modric and Insigne closest on three each.