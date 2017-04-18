Ronaldo urges Real Madrid fans: Stop whistling me!

Cristiano Ronaldo has called on Real Madrid fans to stop whistling him at the Santiago Bernabeu following his match-winning display against Bayern Munich.

Ronaldo hit a hat-trick on Tuesday to add to the double he scored in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, his goals helping to seal a 4-2 win in the Spanish capital and a 6-3 triumph on aggregate.

Ronaldo celebrated his first goal – a thumping header from a Casemiro cross – by putting a finger to his lips and turning towards the stands.

The Portugal captain had been the subject of jeers during a frustrating opening hour of the match and he has urged those fans to treat him better.

"I just ask that they don't whistle me," he told Antena 3. "I always give my best, I work and I help Real Madrid. I didn't tell them to be quiet – never.

"But I take the positive things. The team was good, we played well and obviously I'm happy with the goals."

100 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score 100 goals in history. Rescuer. April 18, 2017

Madrid's win came in controversial fashion, with Arturo Vidal sent off in the 83rd minute following a harsh second yellow card, with Bayern 2-1 up at the time thanks to a Robert Lewandowski penalty and Sergio Ramos own goal. The visitors' frustrations grew when an offside Ronaldo restored Madrid's aggregate lead in extra-time.

Ronaldo tapped in a third from Marcelo's pass when he again looked to be fractionally ahead of the play, before Marco Asensio added a fine fourth to safeguard the win.

However, the former Manchester United forward – who now has 100 goals in the competition - insists the better team went through.

"We knew that, if we didn't play really well, Bayern can score goals on any pitch," he said. "They showed that they are an excellent team, but Madrid are Madrid.

"In the first half we could have scored one or two goals; it was the same in the second half, but we conceded. Madrid are used to suffering.

"Madrid were better, without a doubt. It's not easy to score six goals against Bayern and we deserved it. We're the deserving winners."