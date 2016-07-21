Rondon, McManaman see West Brom to Vitesse victory

Fine strikes from Salomon Rondon and Callum McManaman gave West Brom a 2-1 friendly win at Vitesse on Thursday.

Kelvin Leerdam spurned an early opening for the Eredivise side and Tony Pulis' men made them pay in the 25th minute as Venezuela striker Rondon sent home a sumptuous free-kick via the underside of the crossbar.

Ben Foster handled a backpass from Jonny Evans before half-time and, from the resulting indirect free-kick, Mohammed Osman clattered an effort that crashed off the bar to safety.

GOAL PIC: fires in a majestic 25-yard free-kick to earn Albion a 1-0 lead v July 21, 2016

Pulis made 10 substitutions early in the second half, meaning defender Craig Dawson was the only remaining starter when Nathan pounced from close range after Boaz Myhill parried Marvelous Nakamba's deflected drive.

But West Brom decisively restored their lead with 20 minutes to play as former Wigan Athletic winger McManaman collected a bouncing ball and engineered space for another emphatic finish via the inside of the post.