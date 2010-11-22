Ronnie Radford Award launched

The award is named after Ronnie Radford whose long-range goal for Hereford United against Newcastle United in 1972 brought about arguably The FA Cup’s most famous giant-killing.

The FA’s General Secretary Alex Horne said: “The giant-killing nature of The FA Cup is part of the competition’s unique magic.

“Perhaps the most famous giant-killing of all was Hereford’s triumph over Newcastle in 1972. Ronnie Radford’s spectacular goal on a mud-covered Edgar Street pitch – watched by the TV cameras and greeted with unbridled glee by 26-year-old rookie commentator John Motson - is a constant and wonderful reminder of that FA Cup magic.

“I am delighted to announce that we are instituting ‘The Ronnie Radford Award’ for the team achieving the most impressive giant-killing act of the competition in any one year. We see it as a further way of acknowledging the huge part played in The FA Cup by teams from the lower leagues.”

Ronnie Radford added: “It is a real honour for me that The FA has chosen to use my name for this new award. It will be fantastic to see the achievements of the minnows of football recognised in this way.

“I would never have imagined when I scored that goal back in 1972 that it would still be shown on television almost 40 years later and recognised as one of The FA Cup’s most famous moments. I’m proud to have played my part in the wonderful history of The FA Cup and I look forward to seeing many more small teams upsetting the odds and earning their place in the spotlight.”

The Ronnie Radford Award will be voted for by fans online via TheFA.com from a shortlist of victories compiled by a panel of sports journalists.

The winning team will be the guests of The FA at The FA Cup Final of that year – and be presented with the ‘Ronnie Radford Award’ on the pitch at half-time.