Rooney dropped by under-fire Van Gaal for Stoke clash

Under-fire Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has dropped captain Wayne Rooney for Saturday's game with Stoke City.

United head to the Britannia Stadium without a win in six outings, form which has heaped pressure on Van Gaal.

The Dutchman stormed out of his pre-match news conference on Wednesday after asking members of the media why he had not received an apology for the speculation surrounding his future.

And it is striker Rooney who has paid the price for United's poor run of form, left on the bench by Van Gaal as he bids to turn their fortunes around.

Rooney has not scored for United since the 1-0 Champions League win over CSKA Moscow on November 3.

Anthony Martial is set to lead the attack for United with Memphis Depay and Juan Mata expected to provide the service from wide areas.