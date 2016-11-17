Rooney has not set great tone for England captain - Glenn

Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn concedes Wayne Rooney acted unlike an England captain after photos emerged of the Manchester United forward apparently drunk at a wedding.

Rooney apologised to England interim manager Gareth Southgate and FA technical director Dan Ashworth, as well as any young fans who may have seen the images of him at England's hotel, following the appearance of the photos in a report from The Sun.

The skipper supposedly attended the wedding 24 hours after last Friday's 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Scotland and prior to Tuesday's friendly draw with Spain, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The FA has since confirmed it will review its policy surrounding players' free time while on international duty.

Asked about the incident, Glenn told Sky Sports News: "We're doing a review of it, obviously it's disappointing, I think it's appropriate that he apologised because it doesn't set a great tone for the England captain but, that said, I don't want to over-dramatize it either."

United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly been angered after learning members of England's backroom staff were also at the function.

Addressing those claims, Glenn added: "We're establishing the facts, we're talking to people that were there on Saturday and finding out if anybody from the backroom staff was involved and then we'll take a view, but I don't know what the facts are yet."

Pressed on how the FA would address any members of staff found to have attended the event, Glenn explained: "I think it'd be 'why on earth would you be doing that when there is a team agreement around alcohol consumption during camps?'

"So, yes, there would be questions asked for sure."