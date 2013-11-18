Rooney: It is always nice to beat Germany

England face Joachim Low's side for the first time since they were beaten 4-1 by the same apponents at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, and Rooney is eager to erase the memory of that game in Bloemfontein.

Germany are set to rest a number of their star players – including Mesut Ozil – but Rooney knows whatever team the hosts face will be a tough prospect.

"There are so many good players (in their team)," he said. "Thomas Muller works hard and scores goals – big goals as well.

"The biggest thing they’ve got is as a team they all play together and know their jobs. That is why they are so difficult to play against.

"Germany are a great team with some good players and it will be a real test for us.

"It's nice to beat anyone, especially the Germans. It is always nice to beat them."

England have not beaten Germany on home soil since 1975 and Rooney is keen to end that run and put Friday's 2-0 defeat to Chile behind them.

"It will be a game against a team that we are a bit more used to after Chile," he added. "The Germany game will be a bit more similar to a Premier League game.

"We will be ready for that. Obviously we have to move on and prepare for that game.

"It’s important we play well and try to get the result we want. It is not as important as the last two World Cup qualifiers, but it is important because we are representing our country, we want to win and it hurts when you lose."