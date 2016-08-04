Rooney: Mourinho does not shout or throw things

Wayne Rooney says new Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has a clear desire to win, but does not express himself by shouting or throwing things around.

Alex Ferguson's fiery style brought magnificent results during his trophy-laden 27-year reign at Old Trafford, but the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss has seemingly adopted a calmer approach so far.

United captain Rooney, whose career at the club was celebrated as they drew 0-0 at home to Everton in his testimonial on Wednesday, feels Mourinho has an aura about him as well as clear communication skills.

"He's not someone who is going to come in - at the moment, he hasn't anyway - and start throwing things," Rooney, 30, was quoted as saying to Sky Sports.

"You never know when the season starts. He's competitive and wants to win every game, whether it is this friendly or the Community Shield on Sunday.

"He obviously gets his message across. He wants to win but he's not a real big shouter.

"He expects a lot from his players and just from him talking, he has got that aura about him where you know exactly the message he's getting across to you.

"He wants to win. He wanted to win [against Everton]. He re-iterated that at half time. Playing for Manchester United, even if it's a friendly game, you want to win.

"Unfortunately we didn't, but it's something myself and my family will remember."

Rooney felt United produced a solid performance against former club Everton despite failing to make a breakthrough ahead of Sunday's meeting with Leicester City in the Community Shield at Wembley.

He added: "It was a good performance but also minutes on the pitch. That's only a second game for a few of the players in pre-season so it was important we got a few minutes.

"In the first half, I thought we played some good stuff and created some chances. The second half was a bit stop-start with all the changes but there are positives we can take out of the game tonight and certainly things we can work on."