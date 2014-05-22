Rooney: No excuses at World Cup this time

Rooney is preparing for his fifth major international tournament and third World Cup finals after disappointing showings in 2006 and 2010.

Eight years ago, Rooney was infamously sent off for stamping on Ricardo Carvalho in England's quarter-final exit at the hands of Portugal in Germany.

Last time out in South Africa, the Manchester United man struggled for fitness in the build-up to the finals and looked a shadow of his usual self as England were thumped 4-1 by Germany in the last 16 after squeezing through the group stages.

This time, however, Rooney feels fully fit and he is relishing the pressure is on him to deliver.

"Obviously I've been here before and I've said what I feel I can do and it hasn't happened," the 28-year-old said.

"This is the one where I have to show what I can do.

"I believe I'm in the best possible shape I can be in to do that. I'm ready for it, there'll be no excuses this time if I don't perform.

"I've lived with that (expectation) throughout my career and I've no problem with that, I know what I'm capable of. There's certain people who I listen to after games and they're harsh on me and I'm really harsh on myself - and I know if I don't play well.

"I want to show the world what I can do and I really believe this is the time to do it.

"I'm settled down with my family. There's no issues whatsoever and I'm ready for this tournament.

"I want to give everything, leave everything on the pitch and as I said before I won't have any excuses this time if it doesn't come off for me."