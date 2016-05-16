Rooney not consulted over England squad, insists Hodgson

Roy Hodgson says he does not consult Wayne Rooney over who is selected for England after the captain's fellow Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford received his first call-up.

Rashford, 18, was one of five attackers named in the 26-man provisional squad ahead of Euro 2016.

But Hodgson has not been relying on any feedback from England's record goalscorer prior to the tournament in France.

"I don't consult with Wayne Rooney over selection, that would not be correct," the manager said after announcing his squad.

"His responsibility is as a player, then captain. I am not certain I want him involved in who I should pick.

"Myself, Ray Lewington and Gary Neville watch so much football it is not necessary to bring in a fourth man."

Hodgson also insisted he does not consider Rooney to be an automatic starter at the Euros despite his status within the England set-up.

"Wayne Rooney is the captain and has done a fantastic job - 109 games and 51 goals - there are not many players in Europe who will reach that success. We are very grateful for the goals he has scored for us in qualifying.

"I have to select teams against Turkey, Portugal and Australia. Rooney is an important player but who knows what's going to happen in those games.

"To my knowledge, he isn't certainly demanding he will play in the opening game [at the Euros] and I am under no pressure to select him in the opening game unless I deem him the right man for the job."