Rooney out of Europa League trip

Manchester United will be without Wayne Rooney for their Europa League clash with Midtjylland on Thursday after he was left out of Louis van Gaal's 18-man squad.

It remains unclear whether Rooney's omission is injury-related or if Van Gaal has opted to rest the England captain as United's fixture list becomes congested.

Rooney has played 32 matches for United in all competitions this season, scoring 14 goals – including seven in his last nine appearances.

Matteo Darmian is also missing from Van Gaal's squad after dislocating his shoulder during United's 2-1 defeat to Sunderland in the Premier League last weekend.

After replacing the Italian on Saturday, Donald Love could make his first start after being included in the 18-man squad, while Will Keane could replace Rooney.