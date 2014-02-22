Rooney ready to focus on football after new deal

Rooney struck United's second in their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, having pledged his long-term future to the Premier League champions 24 hours earlier.

His goal, an angled strike from inside the area, capped a comfortable performance from David Moyes' men, as they moved to sixth in the table.

And Rooney was pleased to be able to finally put speculation surrounding his future behind him and get back to doing what he does best on the pitch.

"The deal was important. It has more or less been agreed for a month just the fine details needed finishing off. Thankfully it is done," he told Sky Sports.

"I have let my football do the talking. I am happy and settled."

United enjoyed plenty of possession against Palace, but up until Robin van Persie's 62nd-minute opener it looked as though they would be frustrated by Tony Pulis' side.

Rooney felt United deserved their victory - a result that sets them up nicely for Tuesday's UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg against Olympiacos, although he insisted that he is now looking to the long term following his new deal.

"We moved the ball well, maybe could have created more chances. But we controlled the game and knew once we scored the goal we could see the game out. It was a great three points," he continued.

"Whether I signed a new deal or not, I always give 100 per cent.

"We all stick together and hopefully we can bring some success in the near future.

"We have to go on a good run now, hopefully (qualification in the Champions League) will come and if not we'll look to next year."