Rooney rejects ankle reports

After playing the full 90 minutes in Tuesday’s draw with Montenegro at Wembley, the Red Devil has done little to prove that his form is likely to improve soon, with the striker squandering several opportunities to turn Fabio Capello’s fortunes around.

The 24-year-old Manchester United front-man has done himself no favours in recent weeks, having been surrounded by newspaper allegations about his private life while wife Coleen was pregnant with their son.

However, Rooney is adamant that he is still giving the game his all and is yet to miss a training session this season.

"I felt sharp," the former Everton striker told Sky Sports News.

"[I had] a couple of chances, the first one maybe I could've done better. The keeper made a good save on the second one.

"I've been training for the last two months, I haven't missed a training session.

"So I've got no problems with my fitness. I've had no ankle problems all season."

Old Trafford boss Sir Alex Ferguson had suggested that Rooney was struggling with an ankle injury, having originally picked up the problem in last season's Champions League meeting with Bayern Munich.

When questioned on why Ferguson had used that as the reason for his recent absences, Rooney replied: "I don't know."

By Matt Maltby