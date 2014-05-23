Rooney sets his sights on Man United captaincy

Incoming manager Louis van Gaal will be tasked with picking a new skipper following the departures of Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand, and the retirement of United legend Ryan Giggs, who will become the Dutchman's right-hand man next season.

Rooney was favourite to wear the armband after the FIFA World Cup, but David Moyes' sacking has changed things, with Robin van Persie now set to lead the club as he already captains the Netherlands team coached by van Gaal.

But the 28-year-old feels he is ready to lead from the front, though he would have no problem if his Dutch team-mate was given the honour

"I do feel I'm ready for it but it's the manager's decision," Rooney told reporters at England's training camp in Portugal.

"I've said before that I've captained United a few times and to get it on a full-time basis would be great. But obviously with the new manager coming in, it's his decision.

"Whoever he chooses to be captain, I'll respect that and have no problems with it.

"If he chooses someone else then honestly I've got no problems with that. I'll respect his decision.

"Robin van Persie (above) is captain of his country, he's captained Arsenal and if Robin gets the nod then I'm sure he'll do a great job.

"It is going to be an exciting time at the club."

Rooney was one of United's standout performers during a horrendous campaign that saw the club relinquish their crown and miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification for the first time in 19 years.

But he understands he cannot take anything for granted, despite netting 19 goals last term.

"When a new manager comes in, you always feel you have to prove yourself over again," he said.



"When we go back into training, it will be like a new start and you've got to prove yourself again to make sure the manager picks you."