Rooney should remain England captain - Eriksson

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson sees no reason why Wayne Rooney should not continue in his role as captain under new boss Sam Allardyce.

Upon Allardyce's presentation on Monday, Roy Hodgson's replacement refused to commit to Rooney retaining the England captaincy following the nation's humbling last-16 exit to Iceland at Euro 2016.

Allardyce said he wants to hold off on making a decision on the 30-year-old Rooney, who was named captain after the 2014 World Cup.

Eriksson, however, has backed England's all-time leading goalscorer to retain the armband heading into World Cup qualifying.

"I think for the moment, yes, he should continue," Eriksson - coach of Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG - said in an interview with Omnisport.

"I can't see any reason why he [Allardyce] would want to change that. He is a big name, a big player. He has been the captain.

"When you start playing games in qualification, then it is up to Sam to decide if he is going to play him or whatever.

"[But] I think it's good if he stays as captain and then take it from there."

Life under Allardyce kicks off on September 4, when England travel to Slovakia for their opening 2018 World Cup qualifier.