Rooney still weeks away from return

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is still weeks away from a return, according to manager Louis van Gaal.

Rooney, 30, has been sidelined since mid-February with a knee injury, which was expected to keep him out for up to two months.

But the forward is still a long way from making a comeback, casting some doubt over whether he can lead England at Euro 2016 in June and July.

"Wayne still has weeks to go. He is not even close. I cannot say how many weeks, as you never know," Van Gaal said.

"It is a conservative healing what we are doing with the brace, not an operation or something like that."

Rooney had already been ruled out of England's friendlies against Germany and Netherlands in March.

The setback is a blow to United's chances of qualifying for the Champions League, with Van Gaal's men sixth and four points adrift of Manchester City in the Premier League.