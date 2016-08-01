Rooney wants Pogba back at Manchester United

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is excited about the potential return of Paul Pogba, who he believes has unfinished business at Old Trafford.

Pogba left United for Juventus in 2012 but the Premier League giants are reportedly closing in on a record-breaking deal to sign the 23-year-old.

The France international has gone on to win four successive Serie A titles, while he helped Juventus to the 2015 Champions League final.

However, Rooney feels Pogba has a point to prove at United.

"The bruises," Rooney told the Daily Mail as he reflected on Pogba's first spell in Manchester.

"He was one of those players who, when you trained against him, somehow he would just hurt you. A knee in your side, bump into you, I don't think he meant to do it, but it just happened.

"You didn't even need to get into a tackle. Just go next to him and you'd find an elbow or some other sharp bit. So, if he comes, I'm looking forward to that again! But he had great ability, some of the things he could do, and he's gone up a level since he left us.

"I hope he is going to want to return to United and prove he's a top-class player. If he is excited to play for us, we'll be excited to have him back.

"I'm sure he'll feel there is unfinished business, and it would be a very big statement by the club if they can make it happen."